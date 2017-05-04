Update: Police find missing Ritzville man

UPDATE:

Ritzville Police have cancelled their Silver Alert for missing man Thomas Eugene Kelly after he was found safely Thursday evening.

________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday.

Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville.

He has no known medical conditions.

He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago.

Kelly previously served in the National Guard.

He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Kelly may be traveling in a 2000 gold Ford F350 with license plate WA #C06865B

If you have any information on where he might be, please contact police immediately.