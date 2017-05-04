Buckingham Palace announces Queen Elizabeth's husband will stop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Buckingham Palace announces Queen Elizabeth's husband will stop public engagements at age 95

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on Prince Philip to reduce his workload (all times local):
    
10:10 a.m.
    
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.
    
The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.
    
In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.
    
___
    
7:15 a.m.
    
Buckingham Palace officials tell The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but one says there is "no cause for concern."
    
The officials spoke Thursday after a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband, Prince Philip, 95.
    
One of the officials said the meeting is not related to the health of any senior royals. Three palace officials spoke to AP only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
    
Elizabeth and Philip appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.
    
One of the officials said household meetings are called from time to time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained

    Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-08-05 17:15:48 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire. 

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire. 

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>
    •   