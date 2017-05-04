Buckingham Palace announces Queen Elizabeth's husband will stop - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Buckingham Palace announces Queen Elizabeth's husband will stop public engagements at age 95

Posted: Updated:
LONDON -

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on Prince Philip to reduce his workload (all times local):
    
10:10 a.m.
    
Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.
    
The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.
    
In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.
    
___
    
7:15 a.m.
    
Buckingham Palace officials tell The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but one says there is "no cause for concern."
    
The officials spoke Thursday after a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband, Prince Philip, 95.
    
One of the officials said the meeting is not related to the health of any senior royals. Three palace officials spoke to AP only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
    
Elizabeth and Philip appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.
    
One of the officials said household meetings are called from time to time.

    •   