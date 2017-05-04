Bust out the shorts! First 80 degree day of the year!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

KHQ Weather Authority

First 80 plus degree day today. We are anchoring this morning from here ! GOOD morning ! @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/sYI2cPw3NI — Sean Owsley (@KHQSean) May 4, 2017

Thursday: Warmest day in the 7-day forecast. Temps headed up into the upper 70's low 80's (90° temps in the Basin) under sunny skies! Spokane High: 80°

Thursday Night: The nice, warm weather is short-lived, as unstable conditions bring a chance of t/storms to the Cascades and C. Washington by late Thursday night.

Friday: Shaping up to potentially be fairly stormy, even a threat of some isolated severe t/storms during the afternoon. These are the types of t/storms strong enough to do some damage, so be aware! On top of that, fairly breezy with gusts up to 35mph. High: 74°

Day Forecast: After our warmest day in 7 months, we get our reality check to end the week as showers and possible t/storms move in for Friday/Saturday. As of right now Bloomsday looks to hold a few spotty showers, and stay a little on the cooler side with race-time temps in the mid-40s! Looks to dry back out again, and warm back into the 70s through the start of next week.

~Blake