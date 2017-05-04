Checking in on progress of Riverfront Park renovations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Checking in on progress of Riverfront Park renovations

Posted: Updated:

The renovations to Riverfront Park are in full swing! While the construction equipment, piles of dirt and orange fencing that litter the park at the moment are far from beautiful, there's no doubt that when it's all said and done, Riverfront Park will definitely be a sight to see! While there have been various changes and improvements to the park since Expo '74, this is the first comprehensive facelift the park has had since those preparations were made for the fair.

To celebrate the first 80 degree day of the year, the Wake Up Show team is going LIVE from the park so show the progress so far.

  • Looff Carrousel Talking Points:
    • Demolition is complete.
    • The carrousel is off site being fully restored.
    • There is about 1 ton of carrousel to restore per month during the year-long process.
    • We'll begin to see vertical construction on the site very soon.
    • The new building will be climate controlled to protect the antique carrousel.
    • The building is anticipated to open in the Spring of 2018. 
  • Red Wagon Meadow:
    • Recent trail improvements have been made just in time for Bloomsday.
    • There is now an ADA accessible pathway through the meadow.
    • This will be a well-used access path through the park during the next several months of construction along the south bank of the park.
  • Pavillion
    • The Garco/Berger/NAC team was selected to create a unique attraction out of the pavilion structure that will leave a lasting legacy and live up to the world-class example set by the World's Fair in 1974.
    • Design work is underway, and the Pavilion is anticipated to be complete in 2019.
    • The pavilion metal net structure will absolutely remain in place.
  • Recreational Ice Ribbon and SkyRide facility
    • Foundation is in place for a new building that will be a shared facility for ticketin for the SkyRide and ice ribbon, along with concessions and party rooms.
    • You can begin to see the pathway for the new ribbon.
    • It will be the first ice ribbon on the west coast.
    • Timeline for completion is fall 2017.
  • Rotary Fountain
    • The plumbing and mechanics of the fountain are unreliable and in need of full overhaul.
    • It’s efficient to do the work now, while the south bank is under construction.
    • The above-ground portion of the fountain will not change.
  • Clocktower: 
    • The clock tower is all that remains from the Great Northern Railroad Depot in 1902 which was an impressive brick building, standing three stories high with the clocktower standing in the middle. 
    • The 110-year-old giant grandfather clock is wound by hand once a week. The clockworks are housed in a small room behind the 4 clock faces. Each week, a technician climbs five stories to reach the clockworks. It takes 99 turns of the crank to rewind the clock. 
    • The pendulum weighs about 200 pounds and is suspended from a thin strip of metal. The counterweights hand from cables and descend approximately 40 feet between windings. If the time needs to be adjusted, it is done from inside the clockworks room. 
    • Each clockface measures 9-feet in diameter.
    • At the top of every hour, the clocktower can be heard throughout the park. The sound of the electronic chimes is amplified through the speakers in the top of the tower.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained

    Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained

    Saturday, August 5 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-08-05 17:15:48 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire. 

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire. 

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>
    •   