Checking in on progress of Riverfront Park renovations

While there have been various changes and improvements to the park since Expo '74, this is the first comprehensive facelift the park has had since those preparations were made for the fair.



Looff Carrousel Talking Points: Demolition is complete. The carrousel is off site being fully restored. There is about 1 ton of carrousel to restore per month during the year-long process. We'll begin to see vertical construction on the site very soon. The new building will be climate controlled to protect the antique carrousel. The building is anticipated to open in the Spring of 2018.

Red Wagon Meadow: Recent trail improvements have been made just in time for Bloomsday. There is now an ADA accessible pathway through the meadow. This will be a well-used access path through the park during the next several months of construction along the south bank of the park.

Pavillion The Garco/Berger/NAC team was selected to create a unique attraction out of the pavilion structure that will leave a lasting legacy and live up to the world-class example set by the World's Fair in 1974. Design work is underway, and the Pavilion is anticipated to be complete in 2019. The pavilion metal net structure will absolutely remain in place.

Recreational Ice Ribbon and SkyRide facility Foundation is in place for a new building that will be a shared facility for ticketin for the SkyRide and ice ribbon, along with concessions and party rooms. You can begin to see the pathway for the new ribbon. It will be the first ice ribbon on the west coast. Timeline for completion is fall 2017.

Rotary Fountain The plumbing and mechanics of the fountain are unreliable and in need of full overhaul. It’s efficient to do the work now, while the south bank is under construction. The above-ground portion of the fountain will not change.

Clocktower: The clock tower is all that remains from the Great Northern Railroad Depot in 1902 which was an impressive brick building, standing three stories high with the clocktower standing in the middle. The 110-year-old giant grandfather clock is wound by hand once a week. The clockworks are housed in a small room behind the 4 clock faces. Each week, a technician climbs five stories to reach the clockworks. It takes 99 turns of the crank to rewind the clock. The pendulum weighs about 200 pounds and is suspended from a thin strip of metal. The counterweights hand from cables and descend approximately 40 feet between windings. If the time needs to be adjusted, it is done from inside the clockworks room. Each clockface measures 9-feet in diameter. At the top of every hour, the clocktower can be heard throughout the park. The sound of the electronic chimes is amplified through the speakers in the top of the tower.

