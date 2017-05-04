WATCH: Family kicked off Delta flight after being told to give u - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Family kicked off Delta flight after being told to give up seat 2-year-old was using

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
YouTube/Brian S YouTube/Brian S
LOS ANGELES -

An Orange County family is demanding an apology from Delta Airlines after they said they were kicked off of flight and threatened with jail time for refusing to get off of an LAX-bound flight last month. 

Brian Schear and his family were on the flight heading to LAX from Maui. Schear says he bought three tickets, one for him, one for his wife and one for their 18-year-old son. Initially their young children aged 1 and 2 were going to sit on their parents' laps, but Schear bought another ticket for their teenage son on an earlier flight home so they could use the third seat for their 2-year-old son. That's when the trouble started. 

Schear says his family was buckled and ready to fly home, but the airline told him since his teenage son wasn't using the seat, they would have to give it up. 

Schear refused. 

“Well, you should have thought of before you oversold the flight. I bought that seat,” Schear is seen saying on cell phone video of the incident. 

An employee in the video appears to tell Schear that if he doesn't comply, his entire family would find themselves in jail. 

“We’re going to be in jail?” Schear responded. "You're saying you're gonna give that away to someone else when I paid for that seat? That's not right."

The airline staff told Schear they needed the seat because the flight was overbooked and the original passenger whose name was on the seat (their teenage son) was not using it. 

Eventually, Schear agreed to hold his son on his lap for the flight, but it was too late. The airline said Schear and his family had to leave. 

The flight was a red-eye and the couple was left with their two small children having to find and pay for a hotel room and pay $2000 for another flight the next day on United Airlines. One airline employee tells him that under FAA regulations, 2-year-old children are not supposed to have their own seats at all and are supposed to sit in parents' laps for the duration of the flight.

"With him being two, he cannot sit in the car seat," one airline employee tells him. "He has to sit in your arms the whole time."

FAA and Delta websites appear to encourage parents to buy separate seats for young children and use a child safety restraint system.

"We want you and your children to have the safest, most comfortable flight possible," Delta's website advises parents. "For kids under the age of two, we recommend you purchase a seat on the aircraft and use an approved child safety seat."

Schear says his son flew in his own seat on the original flight out to Hawaii without a problem. 

Delta released the following statement to a local southern California news station. 


"We're sorry for what this family experienced. Our team has reached out and will be talking with them to better understand what happened and come to a resolution."

The airline also said the family was not kicked off the plane because the flight was overbooked but did not elaborate or offer any other details as to why the family was booted from the flight, according to ABC 7.





  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

    Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:55:12 GMT

    LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.

    >>

    LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.

    >>

  • Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations

    Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:32:05 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts and former U.S. officials are warning that leaks of President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders could add to feelings of mistrust among America's international partners. Foreign governments are already grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts and former U.S. officials are warning that leaks of President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders could add to feelings of mistrust among America's international partners. Foreign governments are already grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy. 

    >>

  • Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat

    Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:12:58 GMT

    BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea.

    >>

    BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea.

    >>
    •   