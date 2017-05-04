House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law, measure now heads - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law, measure now heads to Senate

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

2:19 p.m.
    
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
    
Thursday's vote sends the measure to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it's expected to undergo substantial changes.
    
The House measure collapsed in March due to opposition by conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers. House leaders abandoned another attempt to pass the bill last week after support was lacking.
    
Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs.
    
Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage. They predicted Republicans would pay the price in next year's elections.
    
___
    
2:15 p.m.
    
The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running through September.
    
The 79-18 vote sends the huge bill to the White House well in time to avert a midnight Friday deadline.
    
Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump's demands for a down payment on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but his signature would buy five months of stability while lawmakers battle again over the wall and Trump's demands for a huge military buildup, along with cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.
    
The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed it.
    
___
    
2 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is slamming Democrats who oppose a Republican health care bill.
    
Trump tweeted Thursday that he is watching Democrats. He says they are "trying to defend the 'you can keep you (sic) doctor, you can keep your plan & premiums will go down' ObamaCare lie."
    
Trump praises the House GOP bill to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. He tweets that it "will lower premiums & deductibles - and be great healthcare!"
    
Trump tweeted as the House nears what is expected to be a razor-thin vote Thursday. Republican leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.
    
___
    
12:10 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump says he's hopeful that "we're going to have a wonderful day and a wonderful vote" in the House on health care.
    
Trump says in a Rose Garden ceremony with faith leaders that "we're going to take care of a lot of people" with their health care needs. He says ahead of the House vote, "we've all fought very hard to be able to do that."
    
The Republican health care bill is facing a vote later Thursday in the House, where leaders insist they have enough votes to pass it.
    
The bill represents the GOP's attempt to fulfill a pledge to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, a key campaign promise for Trump.
    
___
    
11:40 p.m.
    
The Senate is on track to deliver President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency. It's a bipartisan, $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running pretty much as-is through September.
    
Senate passage Thursday afternoon would send the bill to the White House in time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline. The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed the bill.
    
Trump won $15 billion in additional Pentagon spending but was denied funding to begin construction work on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He took to Twitter earlier this week to complain about the bipartisan process that produced the measure but changed course to praise additional spending for the military and border security.
    
___
    
11:03 a.m.
    
The Republican health care bill has cleared an early House hurdle, and party leaders are pushing the measure toward a climactic final vote they say they will win.
    
The measure moved forward by 235-192, setting up a roll call on final passage that was expected to be close. A late amendment adding money to help people with serious diseases pay medical costs seemed to win enough support that leaders decided it was time to vote.
    
Should the measure pass, it's expected to face major changes in the Senate.
    
The legislation represents the GOP's attempt to fulfill their pledge to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. It would ease that statute's insurance coverage requirements, cut Medicaid and erase taxes the law imposes on higher-earning people and health industry companies.
    
_____
    
3:30 a.m.
    
Republicans say they're set to push their prized health care bill through the House, after the measure endured several near-death experiences this year.
    
Leaders say they plan to do it Thursday and have the votes to prevail. That would claim a victory for President Donald Trump, six weeks after nearly leaving it for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew.
    
House leaders have revamped the bill to attract most conservatives and some GOP moderates since an earlier version collapsed in March. In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money they say would help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage.
    
At the same time, Congress is ready to give final approval to a bipartisan $1 trillion measure financing federal agencies through September.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

House Republicans are on the verge of passing a revamped health care bill that would see much of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) repealed and replaced with a new system. 

Back in March, House GOP leaders pulled their Health Care Act without a vote after widespread opposition. The revamped bill contains a series of major concessions to the conservative House Freedom Caucus and much smaller concessions to wavering moderates, according to NBC News. 

The biggest change since the last vote is about pre-existing conditions. An amendment to the bill says states could eek a waiver from Obamacare's current requirement that insurers charge people the same for coverage regardless of whether they have a pre-existing condition. If states opt out, insurers can charge sick people far more for plans if their coverage has lapsed and coverage might not include treatments for their condition. 

Members are voting on the bill without any analysis of how much it would cost or who it would cover. 

"In a highly unusual move for a bill that would reorganize one-sixth of the country's economy, the House is moving forward without waiting for a score from the Congressional Budget Office, the non-partisan federal agency responsible for modeling the impact of legislation," NBC News reported. 

Congress has used the Congressional Budget Office as the gold standard in analyzing policy changes. 

"Without that analysis, lawmakers are choosing to essentially fly blind," according to Benjy Sarlin of NBC News. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gun

    Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gun

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:22:23 GMT

    PAULDING, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition. Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says FBI agents and U.S. Marshals have joined the search for 32-year-old Branden Powell.

    >>

    PAULDING, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition. Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says FBI agents and U.S. Marshals have joined the search for 32-year-old Branden Powell.

    >>

  • Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

    Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

    Saturday, August 5 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-05 22:00:10 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

    >>

  • Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

    Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:55:12 GMT

    LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.

    >>

    LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.

    >>
    •   