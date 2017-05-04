Idaho business defends plan to sell marijuana extract oil

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A small business owner in southwestern Idaho says he plans on selling oil extracted from marijuana despite operating in a state with strict drug laws.



Mike Larsen, who co-owns Welcomed Science, tells KTVB-TV that he believes Idaho law allows businesses to sell the mature stalk of a marijuana plant. Larsen says that his oil is made from that matured stalk and will be tested in a lab to ensure it is does not have the hallucinogenic chemical found in marijuana.



However, Elisha Figueroa with the Idaho Office of Drug Policy says that the extract, also known as cannaboid oil, is illegal under state and federal law. She declined to talk specifically about Larsen's business.



Larsen says that the law is on his side and will open his store soon in Garden City.



