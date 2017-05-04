School bus cameras catch illegal passing in Washington city

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - A school district in Washington that installed traffic-enforcement cameras on 15 school buses has begun to fine drivers after issuing warnings throughout April.



The Daily Herald reports Thursday that Marysville School District issued 45 warnings in April to make drivers aware of their traffic infraction, but May is a new story.



Drivers who are caught passing a stopped bus could receive a $419 fine.



In Washington, drivers going both directions are prohibited from passing a stopped school bus if they are on a two-lane road, or where there's no divider between the directions of traffic.



Infractions captured by the cameras are treated like parking violations under state law. They don't go on a driver's record.



Buses with routes entirely in the city of Marysville are outfitted with the cameras.



