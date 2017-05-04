Driver high on meth again sentenced to lengthy prison term

Driver high on meth again sentenced to lengthy prison termPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gun
Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gun
PAULDING, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition. Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says FBI agents and U.S. Marshals have joined the search for 32-year-old Branden Powell.>>
PAULDING, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition. Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says FBI agents and U.S. Marshals have joined the search for 32-year-old Branden Powell.>>
Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units
Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.>>
Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car
Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car
LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.>>
LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.>>
Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations
Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations
WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts and former U.S. officials are warning that leaks of President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders could add to feelings of mistrust among America's international partners. Foreign governments are already grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts and former U.S. officials are warning that leaks of President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders could add to feelings of mistrust among America's international partners. Foreign governments are already grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy.>>
Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea.>>
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea.>>
Bear trashes, crashes sport utility vehicle in Colorado
Bear trashes, crashes sport utility vehicle in Colorado
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A bear broke into a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Colorado, trashed its interior and caused it to roll out of a driveway and smash into a mailbox. Neighbors heard the crash early Friday and called law enforcement officers in the small city of Durango. Ron Cornelius joked that he doesn't usually get up at 5 a.m. "unless there is a bear driving a car down the street.">>
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A bear broke into a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Colorado, trashed its interior and caused it to roll out of a driveway and smash into a mailbox. Neighbors heard the crash early Friday and called law enforcement officers in the small city of Durango. Ron Cornelius joked that he doesn't usually get up at 5 a.m. "unless there is a bear driving a car down the street.">>
Pig headed to auction jumps onto busy Washington interstate
Pig headed to auction jumps onto busy Washington interstate
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning. Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic.>>
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning. Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic.>>
Idaho teens charged in shooting death to undergo psych evals
Idaho teens charged in shooting death to undergo psych evals
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with. The Lewiston Tribune reports attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations and the court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with. The Lewiston Tribune reports attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations and the court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.>>
Woman rescued after 60-foot fall from trail over Green River
Woman rescued after 60-foot fall from trail over Green River
ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell about 60 feet from a trail above Green River in Enumclaw. The Enumclaw Fire Department says several regional rope rescue teams responded to a report Thursday of a woman slipping off a trail and down toward the river.>>
ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell about 60 feet from a trail above Green River in Enumclaw. The Enumclaw Fire Department says several regional rope rescue teams responded to a report Thursday of a woman slipping off a trail and down toward the river.>>
Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend. Lloyd Barrus has pleaded not guilty to about two dozen charges filed against him, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the death of Deputy Mason Moore.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend. Lloyd Barrus has pleaded not guilty to about two dozen charges filed against him, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the death of Deputy Mason Moore.>>