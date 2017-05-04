Driver high on meth again sentenced to lengthy prison term

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A man who was high on methamphetamine when he caused a crash that killed one and injured two others was sentenced again to a lengthy prison term.



The Spokesman-Review reports Bryan Storms was back in court Wednesday after the Washington Court of Appeals said a blood test used at trial was inadmissible.



The court said investigators should have obtained a warrant before taking the sample, which showed Storms was high on meth during the 2013 crash. The court said his 37- year sentence must be reconsidered.



Storms was driving with two friends when he spotted the police and sped off. He ran a stop sign and rammed into a truck driven by Kevin Smith. Smith died at the scene and Storms' two passengers were injured.



Storms was convicted in 2014. Judge Annette Plese sentenced him to 36 years in prison.



