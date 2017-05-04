WSU launches investigation into racist video - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSU launches investigation into racist video

PULLMAN, Wash. -

"Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. 

The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. 

"I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable. It’s not acceptable to me, our senior leadership, or the greater Cougar community. Individuals with those beliefs are not welcome in our community," Schulz elaborated in a full statement on Thursday.  

The video begins with a white man in a Donald Trump hat and T-shirt being asked by another voice off camera, "You ready to make America great again?" The men then get into arguments with several black women, with racial video interludes and text. 

The video was originally posted to Facebook on a since deactivated page called, "Ultra Meme Lord." 

WARNING: This video contains extremely graphic language and images that some viewers may find disturbing: 

College Republicans President James Allsup, who organized the demonstration responded to the investigation launched by WSU in a series of tweets on Thursday. 

"In perhaps the most hilariously embarrassing moment for WSU's admin this year, they've launched a full investigation- into a meme. Essentially, the FB page ‘Ultra Meme Lord’ used content from my YouTube channel to create a pretty overtly racist meme video. Here’s the thing though: this video can’t even be traced back to WSU. An anonymous Facebook meme page created it. Just further evidence that universities are nothing more than bubble-wrapped safe space havens that need a good popping.”

WSU President Kirk Schulz's full statement reads: 

Dear WSU Community, 

Last night, I was informed about a highly offensive and racist video that was posted online. The video, which incorporated footage from a student demonstration on Terrell Mall on the Pullman campus in November, was intended to cause pain to our community of color at WSU. It directly impacted our students of color studying for final exams. 

I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable. It’s not acceptable to me, our senior leadership, or the greater Cougar community. Individuals with those beliefs are not welcome in our community. 

We will recommit, in our actions as well as our words, to building a truly welcoming and inclusive environment at WSU. We are not progressing quickly enough. I have directed our Provost and Executive Vice President Dan Bernardo and Vice President for Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales to begin working with our students, faculty, and staff on ways to continue to improve our campus climate and formally respond to the ideas members of campus are bringing forward to address these issues. 

I have asked that we have a preliminary report completed and distributed to the WSU campus community by June 1. In order to keep the community informed of progress, we will also create a web page where the community can provide input about our efforts, suggest ideas for us to implement, and hold us accountable for living the values we espouse at WSU. 

I remain confident that by utilizing the passion, talent, and great ideas of our WSU faculty, staff, and students that we will do better and continue on our journey toward inclusion for all. 

Regards, 

Kirk Schulz, President
Washington State University

