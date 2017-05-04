Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) -- A student dressed as a storm trooper for "Star Wars Day" prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police in Ashwaubenon (ash-WAH'-beh-non) near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing body armor and a mask, and carrying a bag.

Police Capt. Jody Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat - real or otherwise - can't be taken lightly.

School officials say they will re-emphasize the district's no-costume policy.

Fans have adopted May 4 as "Star Wars Day" because "May the fourth" is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- A Komodo dragon has bitten an overly inquisitive tourist in Indonesia who ignored warnings about getting too close to the enormous reptile while it was eating, a national park official said.

The tourist from Singapore was bitten on his leg Wednesday morning while taking pictures of the Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard, said the chief of the Komodo National Park, Sudiyono.

Sudiyono said the man was rescued by locals and rushed to a hospital in Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, near Komodo Island, for treatment.

Endangered Komodo dragons are found in the wild on several eastern Indonesian islands. They can grow to 3 meters (10 feet) or more in length.

Attacks on humans are rare but may increase as Indonesia is promoting the Komodo National Park as a tourist destination. In 2013, a guide and a park ranger were attacked in separate incidents.

Experts say the Komodo dragon population in the wild is less than 4,000 but stable.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Attorneys in Maine appointed to defend people who can't afford a lawyer will have to wait nearly two months to get paid after state funding ran out.

The Portland Press Herald reports court-appointed lawyers won't get paid until the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

John Pelletier, executive director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, said lawmakers didn't set aside enough money in the two-year budget but had said they would fill the gap, if necessary.

Lawmakers approved $15.5 million for indigent defense for the fiscal year ending June 30, less than the $18.4 million the commission recommended.

Pelletier said money also ran out in 2013, but lawmakers were able to fund the shortfall before the fiscal year ended.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Police say an unattended bag that led security officials to temporarily close part of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was a guitar left behind by a man who couldn't afford the luggage fee for it.

A police spokeswoman tells Cleveland.com that prosecutors will decide whether to pursue any charges against the 45-year-old man from Taberg, New York, over the bag abandoned Tuesday in a check-in area.

Some passengers were guided into safety zones away from that area, while flights continued taking off and landing. The man was questioned and allowed to board his flight home after investigators determined there was no safety threat.

He tells WEWS-TV that he's sorry and that he didn't realize his role in what happened until it was over and he was questioned.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An engineering student at Saint Louis University did too well on a class assignment to build a toy gun, creating a model so realistic that it prompted a campus-wide lockdown and hunt for a possible shooting suspect.

The private, Catholic university in Missouri warned all students to shelter in place for hours Wednesday afternoon and evacuated a residence hall after reports of a man with a gun on campus and shots fired.

Police and university officials eventually tracked the source of the scare to a toy gun. Students in the Aerospace and Mechanical "Engineering Manufacturing Procedures" class had been assigned to build a toy rubber band gun.

"At least one student created a very realistic toy gun and openly carried it into his residence hall," the university said in a statement.

It is asking all of the students to bring the toy guns in closed containers to a university office Thursday, where they will be destroyed.

"This is the first time toy guns have been made in this class, and it will be the last," the university said.

It is too early to say if anyone will be disciplined over the incident, university spokesman Jeff Fowler said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- Danish police say a small plane with an entangled skydiver hanging under the aircraft for about an hour was able to land safely, and that the jumper only sustained bruises.

Police spokesman Henrik Hoegh-Poulsen told Denmark's TV2 Thursday the Cessna 182 landed Wednesday evening on foam spread out by firefighters to cushion a grassy area at an airfield near Holstebro 300 kilometers (190 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Pilot Leif Johannsen said he had failed to cut the static line attached at one end to the aircraft and at the other end to the top of the jumper's deployment bag. He added the landing was possible because the 45-year-old jumper stayed calm and those on the ground helped.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANGUITCH, Utah (AP) - A Utah Bureau of Investigation officer has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

He is accused of driving drunk in his unmarked patrol car while heading to a training session.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Jason James Whitehead following the incident.

He has also been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one count of having an open container in a vehicle.

All his charges are misdemeanors, including driving under the influence.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper originally pulled Whitehead over, but the trooper called in Garfield County to avoid a conflict of interest.

Whitehead's attorneys have entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 17.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office but were caught because he was working late.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports university police cited Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, for third-degree burglary and referred the case to Fayette County Circuit Court.

University spokesman Jay Blanton told the newspaper the instructor left his office about midnight Tuesday to get something to eat. When he returned, two men ran from the office. One of them later returned and confessed.

Police said Lynch told officers he tried stealing the exam earlier in the night but couldn't find it. He also confessed to stealing an exam from the office earlier in the semester.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A house in southern Oregon is badly damaged after catching fire twice in one day.

The Mail Tribune reports the initial fire ignited late Wednesday morning at the two-story home outside Eagle Point. Two adults and two dogs safely evacuated and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Investigators looking into cause of the fire spotted flames about 5 p.m. and called four engines and a water tender back to the rural property.

Fire district spokeswoman Ashley Lara says it's too early to say what caused the fire to flare up again, but she believes the dry weather and heat played a role.

Property records show the 1,973-square-foot house was built in 2003.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (CNNMoney) -- Canadian health authorities have launched a nationwide recall of Bombay Sapphire gin after bottles containing nearly double the advertised amount of alcohol were discovered.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the bottles were found to contain 77% alcohol by volume rather than the typical 40%.

The agency said that a "small" number of 1.1 liter bottles were affected. It warned consumers to throw out the bottles or return them, but added that there were no reports of anyone becoming sick from drinking the gin.

Other products may be recalled following a food safety investigation, the agency said.

Bombay Sapphire is made by the private firm Bacardi, which is well know for its rum products and Grey Goose Vodka. The company said the recall was launched after "an isolated consumer complaint and subsequent quality assurance checks."

Bacardi sells its alcoholic products in about 160 countries around the world.

The company, which is headquartered in Bermuda, operates 30 production facilities in places like Scotland, Italy, India, France, Spain, Germany, England and Mexico.