Deputies search for missing Moses Lake man

Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

31-year-old Joe George Reyna Jr. was reported missing by a family member on May 1st.

He was last seen in the area of Highway 17 and Grape Drive in Moses Lake.

Reyna is 5'9, 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reyna has a distinctive tattoo of a spider web on his neck.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you know where Reyna might be, please contact law enforcement immediately.