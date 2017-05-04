Child in trouble for making up abduction story

After information of a child abduction in Colfax went out, it sent the entire town into a panic. Police followed up and found out that the whole story about the abduction was made up.

Officer Jalene Bryan says that her officers did great work investigating. After interviews Thursday morning, Officer Bryan talked again to the 12-year-old boy who originally made the report, and he confessed to making it up.

“He was afraid of telling his dad he was hanging out with some friends,” she says. “He was hoping he wouldn’t get in trouble and get grounded.”

On Wednesday night, the 12-year-old and his father went to the police department and said that the boy had been abducted while walking home from school near 6th Street Bridge and the elementary school. He told police he was put into a black minivan or SUV and then held at a home. He told them that he escaped the home and was able to call his dad.

Now, after he’s confessed to making this story up, he could be facing some more serious consequences.

“I don’t think the child was doing it maliciously. He didn’t want to get in trouble, but he made a mistake,” she says. “Now he has to deal with a lot more stuff we don’t want any juvenile to deal with. Hopefully he’ll learn from this experience.”

Officer Bryan says the police department is preparing to forward recommended charges of false reporting to the juvenile prosecutor. The prosecutor is the one who will review the case and decide on any charges in the end.

The Colfax Police Department would like to the thank the community for their help and concern, and they say now is a good time to discuss the importance of safety and being aware of your surroundings with your children.