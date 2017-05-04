Child in trouble for making up abduction story

Child in trouble for making up abduction storyPosted: Updated:
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
Cyclist killed in crash near 12th and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash Friday night that left one person dead. It happened near 12th and Freya around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say a cyclist rode into the back of an SUV stopped at a stop sign. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crimes detectives were called to help investigate the crash.>>
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.>>
Crews battle house fire in Mead
MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.>>
Fire crews continue to make progress on Hayes Road fire in Douglas County
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 6:30 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Hayes Road Fire in Douglas County. At last report the fire was 3,000 acres and 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. All evacuations in the area have been reduced to level 1. That means those in the area should be ready for potential evacuation and aware of the fire activity in the area.>>
Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units
CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.>>
Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gun
PAULDING, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition. Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says FBI agents and U.S. Marshals have joined the search for 32-year-old Branden Powell.>>
Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car
LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.>>
Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations
WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts and former U.S. officials are warning that leaks of President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders could add to feelings of mistrust among America's international partners. Foreign governments are already grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy.>>
Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea. In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea.>>
Bear trashes, crashes sport utility vehicle in Colorado
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A bear broke into a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Colorado, trashed its interior and caused it to roll out of a driveway and smash into a mailbox. Neighbors heard the crash early Friday and called law enforcement officers in the small city of Durango. Ron Cornelius joked that he doesn't usually get up at 5 a.m. "unless there is a bear driving a car down the street.">>
Pig headed to auction jumps onto busy Washington interstate
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning. Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic.>>
Idaho teens charged in shooting death to undergo psych evals
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with. The Lewiston Tribune reports attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations and the court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.>>
