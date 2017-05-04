Child in trouble for making up abduction story - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Child in trouble for making up abduction story

Posted: Updated:
COLFAX, Wash. -

After information of a child abduction in Colfax went out, it sent the entire town into a panic. Police followed up and found out that the whole story about the abduction was made up.

Officer Jalene Bryan says that her officers did great work investigating. After interviews Thursday morning, Officer Bryan talked again to the 12-year-old boy who originally made the report, and he confessed to making it up.

“He was afraid of telling his dad he was hanging out with some friends,” she says. “He was hoping he wouldn’t get in trouble and get grounded.”

On Wednesday night, the 12-year-old and his father went to the police department and said that the boy had been abducted while walking home from school near 6th Street Bridge and the elementary school. He told police he was put into a black minivan or SUV and then held at a home. He told them that he escaped the home and was able to call his dad.

Now, after he’s confessed to making this story up, he could be facing some more serious consequences.

“I don’t think the child was doing it maliciously. He didn’t want to get in trouble, but he made a mistake,” she says. “Now he has to deal with a lot more stuff we don’t want any juvenile to deal with. Hopefully he’ll learn from this experience.”

Officer Bryan says the police department is preparing to forward recommended charges of false reporting to the juvenile prosecutor. The prosecutor is the one who will review the case and decide on any charges in the end.

The Colfax Police Department would like to the thank the community for their help and concern, and they say now is a good time to discuss the importance of safety and being aware of your surroundings with your children.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 12:12:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Crews battle house fire in Mead

    Crews battle house fire in Mead

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:01:51 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.

    >>

  • Fire crews continue to make progress on Hayes Road fire in Douglas County

    Fire crews continue to make progress on Hayes Road fire in Douglas County

    Saturday, August 5 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-06 01:32:03 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 6:30 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Hayes Road Fire in Douglas County. At last report the fire was 3,000 acres and 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. All evacuations in the area have been reduced to level 1. That means those in the area should be ready for potential evacuation and aware of the fire activity in the area.

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 6:30 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Hayes Road Fire in Douglas County. At last report the fire was 3,000 acres and 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. All evacuations in the area have been reduced to level 1. That means those in the area should be ready for potential evacuation and aware of the fire activity in the area.

    >>

  • Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

    Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

    Saturday, August 5 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-08-06 01:22:00 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

    >>
    •   