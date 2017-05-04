PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips on wanted fu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips on wanted fugitives

Do you recognize these people?  Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes.  They need your help locating the following wanted fugitives who are avoiding police:

Kalani Colon is a 32-year-old man wanted for DOC Escape from Community Custody and Misdemeanor Making a False Statement. He is 5'9, 185 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Brenna Shove is a 27-year-old woman who is wanted for DOC Escape from Custody and Identity theft. She is 5'6, 145 lbs and has red hair and green eyest.

Christina Orvis is a 47-year-old woman wanted for theft. She is 5'1, 115 lbs and has blond hair and green eyes.

Mallory Miller is a 32 year old woman wanted for Forgery, two identity thefts, two residential burglaries, and theft in the 2nd and 3rd degree. She is 5'6, 140 lbs and has brown hair and multi colored eyes.

Donisha Canton is a 25-year-old woman wanted for Unlawful Factoring Credit Card Transactions, Possession of Stolen Property, and Theft. She is 5'7, 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Curtis Tancredi is a 20 -year-old man wanted for Burglary, Malicious Mischief, and Theft. He is 5'5, 135 lbs and has red hair and blue eyes.

Cody Burgess is a 25-year-old man wanted for Community Custody Violatons. He is 5'10, 195 lbs and has blond hair and blue eyes.

REPEAT OFFENDER: Jeremy Sabo is a 33-year-old man wanted for DOC Escape from Community Custody and Misdemeanor Making False Statement. He is 5'10, 270 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Repeat offender suspects are considered by law enforcement to be the most active offenders in the community, and Crime Stoppers offers a doule reward for information leading to their arrest.

These fugitives could be potentially dangerous, and should only be contacted by police. If you see them, call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip by clicking here. 

