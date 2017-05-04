Lisa Brown to step down as chancellor of WSU-Spokane

(AP) - Lisa Brown, who was instrumental in bringing a medical school to Washington State University's Spokane campus, is stepping down as chancellor of the branch.



Brown has spent the past four years leading the Spokane campus, and says she will step down in August.



Brown, a Democrat, told The Spokesman-Review she was considering a run for Congress.



Daryll DeWald, the current dean of the WSU College of Arts and Sciences, will succeed Brown as chancellor.



Brown played a key role in bringing the new medical school in Spokane.



As a state legislator, she helped secure funding for two medical buildings on the Spokane campus.



The state's second public medical school received preliminary accreditation last October. The inaugural class of 60 medical students will begin studies in August.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/4/2017 3:02:32 PM (GMT -7:00)