31 dogs, 6 puppies rescued from Stevens County home

Thirty one dogs and six puppies were rescued from a home in Stevens County Thursday.

Neighbor complained about barking, so deputies went out to investigate. The homeowners started with a few dogs, but they weren't fixed and breeding became an issue. Deputies tell us the family wasn't financially capable of taking care of them, and the dogs were living in poor conditions.

Some of the animals were chained, others were in pens. Only one needed immediate medical attention and deputies say the dogs aren't malnourished.

Deputies were able to convince the owners to surrender the dogs, and they're now being housed at the Clayton Fairgrounds just outside of Deer Park.

Volunteers from Rescue 4 All stepped in to help care for the dogs and is now asking for volunteers who can clean and help feed and water the dogs during the day.

The rescue group is also asking for donations of food, cleaning supplies, paper towels, sheets to put over the kennels, lightweight blankets, towels and rags.

The rescue group says you can drop donations off at the Clayton Fairgrounds or text Jamie with Rescue 4 All at (509) 999-8188 if you would like to volunteer. Some of the dogs are adoptable, but members of the rescue group tell us they are still getting used to what's going on.

The sheriff says the owners are cooperating with the investigation.