The course from the clouds: a look at Bloomsday from the sky

The course from the clouds: a look at Bloomsday from the skyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car
Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car
LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.>>
LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.>>
Crews battle house fire in Mead
Crews battle house fire in Mead
MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.>>
MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.>>
Cyclist killed in crash near 12th and Freya
Cyclist killed in crash near 12th and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash Friday night that left one person dead. It happened near 12th and Freya around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say a cyclist rode into the back of an SUV stopped at a stop sign. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crimes detectives were called to help investigate the crash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash Friday night that left one person dead. It happened near 12th and Freya around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say a cyclist rode into the back of an SUV stopped at a stop sign. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crimes detectives were called to help investigate the crash.>>