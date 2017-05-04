The course from the clouds: a look at Bloomsday from the sky

The countdown is on.

We are less than 72 hours away from Bloomsday 2017 and before you hit the course, KHQ's Morgan Marum takes us up in the sky for a view from above.

A look at the course from the clouds, you can see sights you might miss while you're running- Spokane Falls, Newman Lake, even a look at Coeur d'Alene.

If you can't make it down to the race this year, you can watch it all live right here on KHQ.

We have a special Bloomsday presentation Sunday morning starting at 7 a.m.