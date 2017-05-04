The course from the clouds: a look at Bloomsday from the sky - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The course from the clouds: a look at Bloomsday from the sky

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The countdown is on.

We are less than 72 hours away from Bloomsday 2017 and before you hit the course, KHQ's Morgan Marum takes us up in the sky for a view from above.

A look at the course from the clouds, you can see sights you might miss while you're running- Spokane Falls, Newman Lake, even a look at Coeur d'Alene.

If you can't make it down to the race this year, you can watch it all live right here on KHQ.

We have a special Bloomsday presentation Sunday morning starting at 7 a.m.

  • Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

