Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. 

Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR. The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Samuel Turner was on scene within three minutes. The child was completely limp, not breathing and beginning to turn blue. Deputy Turner worked to revive the young girl and was able to expel water from her mouth while performing chest compressions. 

Once Spokane Valley Fire Personnel arrived, the young girl was breathing on her own. Firefighters equipped with advanced life support training and equipment continued lifesaving efforts and eventually were able to get a pulse. 

The child was taken to the hospital and according the Sheriff's Office as of this morning, is in serious condition. 

Deputies say the girl was being supervised in the backyard but was left unattended for a couple of minutes while other children were checked on. Moments later she was found not breathing in the pond and 911 was called. 

"This incident could have had a very tragic ending if the child’s father hadn’t immediately began CPR, coupled with the quick response and actions of Deputy Turner and the advanced life support and care provided by Spokane Valley Fire Personnel," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "Accidental drownings can happen in a bathtub or anywhere, even in an inch or two of water, if a parent or guardian happens to be distracted.  As summer approaches, please be mindful and take precautions to help ensure your child’s safety around potential water dangers, even kiddie pools."

     

