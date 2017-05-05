Spokane Police searching for missing boy

The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.

Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.

Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

SPD officers have checked the area extensively and notified his and surrounding schools to call if he is located.

If you have seen Jeremy or know of his location please call crime check at 509-456-2233.