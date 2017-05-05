Man killed in loading area accident at Idaho racing track - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man killed in loading area accident at Idaho racing track

EAGLE, Idaho -

(AP) - Authorities say a 65-year-old Idaho man has died in an accident in a loading area at a drag racing track in southwest Idaho.
    
The Ada County Coroner's Office on Friday afternoon identified 65-year-old Dan Barton of Post Falls as having died of blunt force trauma due to an accident.
    
The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Barton died Friday morning when a heavy trailer door fell on him in a loading area at Firebird Raceway in Eagle.
    
Authorities are investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/5/2017 1:43:41 PM (GMT -7:00)

