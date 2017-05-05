Man killed in loading area accident at Idaho racing track

(AP) - Authorities say a 65-year-old Idaho man has died in an accident in a loading area at a drag racing track in southwest Idaho.



The Ada County Coroner's Office on Friday afternoon identified 65-year-old Dan Barton of Post Falls as having died of blunt force trauma due to an accident.



The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Barton died Friday morning when a heavy trailer door fell on him in a loading area at Firebird Raceway in Eagle.



Authorities are investigating.

