Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customers

Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customersPosted: Updated:
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of WA
A severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect for the following locations: Benton County Chelan County Clark County Cowlitz County Douglas County Grant County Kittitas County Klickitat County Lewis County Pierce County Skamania County Thurston County Yakima County>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips on wanted fugitives
Do you recognize these people? Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. They need your help locating the following wanted fugitives who are avoiding police: Kalani Colon is a 32-year-old man wanted for DOC Escape from Community Custody and Misdemeanor Making a False Statement. He is 5'9, 185 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Brenna Shove is a 27-year-old woman who is wanted for DOC Esc...>>
Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Attorney General's Office says ride-hailing service Uber has agreed to pay $40,000 and to stop sending unsolicited text messages to customers in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in the state received texts and didn't know how to stop them. Some of the messages were intended for Uber drivers but were sent to customers who didn't sign up to be drivers. Ferguson says the co...>>
Man killed in loading area accident at Idaho racing track
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a 65-year-old Idaho man has died in an accident in a loading area at a drag racing track in southwest Idaho. The Ada County Coroner's Office on Friday afternoon identified 65-year-old Dan Barton of Post Falls as having died of blunt force trauma due to an accident. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Barton died Friday morning when a heavy trailer door fell on him in a loading area at Firebird Raceway in Eagle. &nbs...>>
Spokane Police searching for missing boy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
BLOOMSDAY 2016: Finisher shirts from 1977-2016
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
3D Mammography significantly increasing detection of breast cancer (sponsored)
A recent study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 3D mammography reveals significantly more invasive cancers than a traditional mammogram.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of WA
A severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect for the following locations: Benton County Chelan County Clark County Cowlitz County Douglas County Grant County Kittitas County Klickitat County Lewis County Pierce County Skamania County Thurston County Yakima County>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th.>>
Prayers for the Fallen: Moscow, Idaho, 10 years Later
MOSCOW, Idaho - This month marks 10 years since the town of Moscow, Idaho, lost its innocence. It was May 19th, 2007, that Jason K. Hamilton opened fire at the Latah County Courthouse. More than 200 bullets later, four people were dead, three were wounded. For the first time, one of the survivors - Latah County Sheriff’s Lt. Brannon Jordan - is talking publicly about the decisions that put him in the line of fire. “I'm not the same.>>
