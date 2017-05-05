PHOTOS: Salish School of Spokane vandalized by hateful graffiti

Spokane police are investigating after graffiti was found written on the walls and a whiteboard at the Salish School of Spokane ECEAP Center.

In response to the act of vandalism, the school posted pictures of the graffiti to their Facebook page Friday, asking for the community to join in support on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. at the ECEAP Center to perform a cleansing ceremony, paint over the damage, and gather in a circle of support to restore positive energy to the school and make a stand against racism.

The Salish School of Spokane is an independent, non-profit Native American immersion school whose mission is to preserve and revitalize Salish, the first language spoken in Spokane.