Police search for man attempting to lure middle school girl into his car

Spokane police are searching for a man that tried luring a middle school girl into his car while she walked to the bus stop.

The girl told police she was walking from her apartment to the school bus stop down the street when a man in a black sedan pulled up next to her.

The girl says the man had the driver’s window down and he asked her if she wanted a ride. She told him “No” and continued to walk toward the bus stop. The man continued to follow the victim and asked her at least 3-4 more times if she wanted a ride. When she stopped responding to him, the man opened his driver door and demanded the girl get in his car by shouting, “Get in the damn car!”

The girl told police that she continued walking, got out her cell phone and the man drove off.

The suspect's car is described as an older, boxy, dirty 4 door sedan, black in color, with a scratch on the left front panel near the driver’s door. The interior is tan or grey in color and clean inside. There was a pack of cigarettes on the dashboard. The car did not have any stickers, tint or loud exhaust.

The driver/suspect is described as being in his late 30s to mid-40s, medium weight, approx. 5’7-5’8”, short, grey receding hair, no facial hair, no glasses or piercings, a deep voice, a watch on his left wrist, wearing a grey shirt under a black hoodie and light denim jeans. The girl described his clothing as “old or dirty”.

Officers checked the area extensively and did not find the man. If you have any information on who this suspect may be please call crime check at 509-456-2233.