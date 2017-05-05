Detectives seek help with investigation into Fernan Lake car deaths

Kootenai County Sheriff's Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of a woman and her two children found in Fernan Lake in November.

25-year-old Misty Phelps and her two children, one-year-old Tristan and two-year old Riley were found dead in the submerged car at the west Fernan Boat Launch the morning of November 3rd.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying people with vehicles that used that boat launch and parking area the night of November 2, 2016 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Detectives are specifically interested in speaking with the driver of a dark colored SUV seen leaving the area around 10 p.m. that evening.

Vehicle Description: A dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford Bronco, late 1980s to early 1990s model, with Idaho license plates. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with custom headlights and custom LED lighting near the headlights. The headlights and LED lighting are color-tinted, or color-shifting, and are distinctive in appearance.

If you own this vehicle, have seen it, or were at the west Fernan Boat Launch on November 2nd between 8 and 10 p.m. please contact Detective Sergeant Brad Maskell by email: bmaskell@kcgov.us or Detective Terry Campbell, tcampbell@kcgov.us, or contact by telephone at (208) 446-2237.