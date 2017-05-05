Detectives seek help with investigation into Fernan Lake car dea - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Detectives seek help with investigation into Fernan Lake car deaths

Posted: Updated:
Riley and Tristan Phelps Riley and Tristan Phelps
HAYDEN, Idaho -

Kootenai County Sheriff's Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of a woman and her two children found in Fernan Lake in November.

25-year-old Misty Phelps and her two children, one-year-old Tristan and two-year old Riley were found dead in the submerged car at the west Fernan Boat Launch the morning of November 3rd.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying people with vehicles that used that boat launch and parking area the night of November 2, 2016 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Detectives are specifically interested in speaking with the driver of a dark colored SUV seen leaving the area around 10 p.m. that evening.

Vehicle Description: A dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford Bronco, late 1980s to early 1990s model, with Idaho license plates. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with custom headlights and custom LED lighting near the headlights. The headlights and LED lighting are color-tinted, or color-shifting, and are distinctive in appearance.

If you own this vehicle, have seen it, or were at the west Fernan Boat Launch on November 2nd between 8 and 10 p.m. please contact Detective Sergeant Brad Maskell by email: bmaskell@kcgov.us or Detective Terry Campbell, tcampbell@kcgov.us, or contact by telephone at (208) 446-2237.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:54:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond

    Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 20:19:14 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley.  Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley.  Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'

    Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:06:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of 

    >>

  • Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille, boaters should use caution

    Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille, boaters should use caution

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:21:55 GMT

    LAKE PEND OREILLE - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' officials are warning boaters to watch for additional debris in Lake Pend Oreille due to a breach in a drift yard facility which allows logs and debris to enter the lake. The Corps gathers most debris from the Clark Fork before it enters the lake and stores it in the Clark Fork Drift Facility until it can be disposed. According to the Lake Commission, a piece of the log boom, a barrier of 

    >>

    LAKE PEND OREILLE - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' officials are warning boaters to watch for additional debris in Lake Pend Oreille due to a breach in a drift yard facility which allows logs and debris to enter the lake. The Corps gathers most debris from the Clark Fork before it enters the lake and stores it in the Clark Fork Drift Facility until it can be disposed. According to the Lake Commission, a piece of the log boom, a barrier of 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>
    •   