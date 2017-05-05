Dogs abandoned on the side of the road find new homes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dogs abandoned on the side of the road find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s hard to imagine that someone could even do this, but two puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road, in an upside down crate filled with water from the storm overnight.

Jeph Barlow’s step-father was going for a run, when he heard yipping and saw something moving on the side of the road. He saw a kennel in the construction area, with two dogs, scared and crying, inside.

“It really affects me as a dog lover. I've personally adopted two dogs. We treat dogs like family around here,” Barlow says.

They were clearly hungry, eating three bowls of food each after they were brought home around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The dogs are also pretty thin.

“We all know that there’s bad in the world, and it’s hard to see it that close, that close to home,” Barlow says.

But now, these pups have found new homes. The black and white one, now named Piper, was taken in by a friend’s family. The brown and white one is staying with Jeph’s parents.

If you ever come across an abandoned dog, you can post ads about it online, and also take them into SCRAPS.

