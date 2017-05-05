Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille, boaters should use caution - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille, boaters should use caution

LAKE PEND OREILLE -

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' officials are warning boaters to watch for additional debris in Lake Pend Oreille due to a breach in a drift yard facility which allows logs and debris to enter the lake.

The Corps gathers most debris from the Clark Fork before it enters the lake and stores it in the Clark Fork Drift Facility until it can be disposed. According to the Lake Commission, a piece of the log boom, a barrier of logs chained together to contain debris, failed this week which could allow logs and smaller debris to enter the upper lake.

"We dispatched a crew to assess the breach," said Albeni Falls Dam Operations Project Manager Ryne Linehan. "We're now focused accomplishing a temporary repair."

Until the breach is fully repaired, the Corps advises boaters and the public to use caution, and be alert for logs and debris which can float just beneath the water.

The Corps of Engineers is the largest provider of water-based outdoor recreation in the nation. Lake Pend Oreille is one of 403 lakes and river projects in 43 states which provide a diverse range of recreational opportunities.

"Safety is a top priority at Corps lakes and we want boaters to be aware of, and on the lookout for, the debris so everyone can have a safe boating experience" Linehan said.

