Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'

These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing.

"It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran.

Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of these trash filled eyesores and Anna says they are hurting business.

"I have customers that won't come in because of it especially when they want to sit at our front door," she said.

At one point someone had an extension cord plugged into the Salvation Army - stealing their electricity. Anna unplugged it and took it away.

On Monday, Anna and her employees had enough and called the City Of Spokane because this problem is getting out of control. They told her that they couldn't do anything unless she gave them the license plate numbers. Once Anna did that the city said that they would be put on a list.

"I don't know how long it's going to take the city to come out," complained Anna about the lack city response.

I contacted the city and asked if they are going to be cracking down on this homeless camp-on-wheels. Julie Happy with the city told me that people can call 311, but Anna has already done that.

"I would like to see them gone," said Anna. "I talked to the people who own these vehicles and they said that they are working on getting parts to fix them so they can move on."