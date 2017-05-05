Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'Posted: Updated:
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
Bloomsday runner statues coming back to life
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’ve driven by the Bloomsday runner statues in Riverfront Park lately, you’ve probably noticed something different about them. The statues are wearing Bloomsday shirts from years past. It’s the 21st straight year Lala Gerber has shared the Bloomsday tradition with Spokanites and tourists. After the race, all the shirts are gone and Gerber doesn’t know where they end up. But she says she hopes they end up in>>
Paying for parking moving toward apps
SPOKANE, Wash. - As Spokane moves more toward using your smart phone to pay for parking, it can be confusing as the transition happens. Diamond Parking is the latest to make this move. Valynn Holland has been using the cash boxes to pay for parking in their lots because she parks there for work. “It’s about $100 a month I think we pay,” she says. But she says, in the last six months, she’s gotten at least seven tickets after she>>
Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'
SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of>>
Debris could enter Lake Pend Oreille, boaters should use caution
LAKE PEND OREILLE - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' officials are warning boaters to watch for additional debris in Lake Pend Oreille due to a breach in a drift yard facility which allows logs and debris to enter the lake. The Corps gathers most debris from the Clark Fork before it enters the lake and stores it in the Clark Fork Drift Facility until it can be disposed. According to the Lake Commission, a piece of the log boom, a barrier of>>
UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
Dogs abandoned on the side of the road find new homes
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s hard to imagine that someone could even do this, but two puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road, in an upside down crate filled with water from the storm overnight. Jeph Barlow’s step-father was going for a run, when he heard yipping and saw something moving on the side of the road. He saw a kennel in the construction area, with two dogs, scared and crying, inside. “It really affects me as>>
Detectives seek help with investigation into Fernan Lake car deaths
HAYDEN, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of a woman and her two children found in Fernan Lake in November. 25-year-old Misty Phelps and her two children, one-year-old Tristan and two-year old Riley were found dead in the submerged car at the west Fernan Boat Launch the morning of November 3rd. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying people with vehicles that used>>
Police search for man attempting to lure middle school girl into his car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are searching for a man that tried luring a middle school girl into his car while she walked to the bus stop. The girl told police she was walking from her apartment to the school bus stop down the street when a man in a black sedan pulled up next to her. The girl says the man had the driver’s window down and he asked her if she wanted a ride. She told him “No” and continued to walk toward the bus stop.>>
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
PHOTOS: Salish School of Spokane vandalized by hateful graffiti
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after graffiti was found written on the walls and a whiteboard at the Salish School of Spokane ECEAP Center. In response to the act of vandalism, the school posted pictures of the graffiti to their Facebook page Friday, asking for the community to join in support on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. at the ECEAP Center to perform a cleansing ceremony, paint over the damage, and>>
