Paying for parking moving toward apps

SPOKANE, Wash. -

As Spokane moves more toward using your smart phone to pay for parking, it can be confusing as the transition happens.

Diamond Parking is the latest to make this move. Valynn Holland has been using the cash boxes to pay for parking in their lots because she parks there for work.

“It’s about $100 a month I think we pay,” she says.

But she says, in the last six months, she’s gotten at least seven tickets after she used the cash box to pay for parking. She got those tickets waived through phone calls, but she doesn’t want to use the app if there is the cash box option because it adds a surcharge for each transaction.

“You can’t force me to use an app. What if I don’t have a smart phone?” she says.

Diamond Parking says that surcharge is a third party charge. And because the pay to park app is what they’re using now, they’re in the process of removing all the cash boxes from their lots.

If you don’t have a smart phone, they say you still have an option of calling the number on the sign and paying through that way. 

