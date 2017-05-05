Bloomsday runner statues coming back to life

If you’ve driven by the Bloomsday runner statues in Riverfront Park lately, you’ve probably noticed something different about them.

The statues are wearing Bloomsday shirts from years past.

It’s the 21st straight year Lala Gerber has shared the Bloomsday tradition with Spokanites and tourists.

After the race, all the shirts are gone and Gerber doesn’t know where they end up. But she says she hopes they end up in the hands of someone who needs them, or someone who has a specific memory from looking at the shirt.

Since she started dressing the statues, Gerber has gone through 840 T-shirts. They are all donated.