Best friends start successful charity hockey game in Spokane

It started as a friendly ice hockey adventure.

Last weekend was the Guns and Hoses charity ice hockey game.



Law enforcement vs firefighters, duking it out for a good cause.

For the last eight years, the game has raised money for cancer.

It started out for an individual but has grown from there.



"It didnt take long to get plugged in with ACCOIN American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest," said Spokane County Firefighter Bobby Tobiason. "Soon as we heard what they did and how they did it we were hooked."

Bobby and Darren who are two best friends who started this game on a whim.

Now they have a four year partnership with ACCOIN. The two are hoping they can continue to grow the Guns and Hoses game.

"It's very rare that you get to do something you love with your best friend and support an amazing cause all in one," said Darren Dinwoodle with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

"For us to give back to the community other than just our daily jobs is really important to us and so if we can give one child one opportunity to maybe play hockey or become a fireman or policeman or continue just in a great life."



We'd like to continue many years of success with the Guns and Hoses hockey game and if you'd like more information on how to support their cause head to their Facebook page search Spokane Guns and Hoses.