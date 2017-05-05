Detectives in Spokane investigate remains found by hunter

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote wooded area in West Spokane County.

Wednesday morning, a hunter reported finding what appeared to be a skull, partially covered by dirt, in a remote wooded area near the general area of Brooks and Thorpe Road. The hunter walked back to his vehicle, reported the incident to law enforcement, and waited for deputies to arrive.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives were called to continue the investigation and process the scene. An extensive search of the area was concluded late this afternoon. Due to the large area, remote access, and challenges associated with securing this particular scene, information was not released until this time.

During the search, Detectives, Search and Rescue Volunteers and Forensic Investigators had to access the scene on foot, extending the amount of time needed to conduct a thorough search, recover the remains and collect evidence from well over the hundred acres they scoured.

It appears the remains have been there for some time, but exactly how long, or if any criminal activity is involved, is not yet known.

As this is an active investigation, no further information is available at this time.

An update with any additional information will be provided as soon as it is appropriate and available to do so.