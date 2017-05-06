Bonner County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bonner County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

A Bonner County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in January will return to duty on Sunday.

Deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were both critically injured while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard, Idaho.

Both deputies were shot with a .44 magnum revolver and rushed to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

Deputy Penn was released after a few days, but Deputy Gagnon was hospitalized for a week before he was released.

The Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that Deputy Gagnon received a full medical release to return to duty. Deputy Gagnon will return to patrolling Bonner County on Sunday, May 7th.

“It’s a miracle and simply incredible that Mike has recovered so quickly from the injuries that he sustained less than four months ago," Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said.  "It was in God’s providence that the lives of Deputies Penn and Gagnon were protected and preserved that day of the shooting.”

Deputy Penn is still on medical leave. He is scheduled for more surgeries and physical therapy before his expected return to duty.

 “Our office has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support for these two deputies and their families," Sheriff Wheeler said. "We are very blessed to live and serve in such a great community.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:54:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

    >>

  • Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:22:57 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake

    Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:57:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bonner County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work

    Bonner County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-06 04:11:54 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A Bonner County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in January will return to duty on Sunday. Deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were both critically injured while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard, Idaho. Both deputies were shot with a .44 magnum revolver and rushed to the hospital, where they underwent surgery. Deputy Penn was released after a few days, but Deputy Gagnon was hospitalized for a week before he was released.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A Bonner County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in January will return to duty on Sunday. Deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were both critically injured while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard, Idaho. Both deputies were shot with a .44 magnum revolver and rushed to the hospital, where they underwent surgery. Deputy Penn was released after a few days, but Deputy Gagnon was hospitalized for a week before he was released.

    >>

  • Detectives in Spokane investigate remains found by hunter

    Detectives in Spokane investigate remains found by hunter

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:56:56 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote wooded area in West Spokane County.  Wednesday morning, a hunter reported finding what appeared to be a skull, partially covered by dirt, in a remote wooded area near the general area of Brooks and Thorpe Road.  The hunter walked back to his vehicle, reported the incident to law 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a remote wooded area in West Spokane County.  Wednesday morning, a hunter reported finding what appeared to be a skull, partially covered by dirt, in a remote wooded area near the general area of Brooks and Thorpe Road.  The hunter walked back to his vehicle, reported the incident to law 

    >>

  • Best friends start successful charity hockey game in Spokane

    Best friends start successful charity hockey game in Spokane

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:43:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started as a friendly ice hockey adventure. Last weekend was the Guns and Hoses charity ice hockey game. Law enforcement vs firefighters, duking it out for a good cause. For the last eight years, the game has raised money for cancer. It started out for an individual but has grown from there. "It didnt take long to get plugged in with ACCOIN American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest," 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started as a friendly ice hockey adventure. Last weekend was the Guns and Hoses charity ice hockey game. Law enforcement vs firefighters, duking it out for a good cause. For the last eight years, the game has raised money for cancer. It started out for an individual but has grown from there. "It didnt take long to get plugged in with ACCOIN American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest," 

    >>
    •   