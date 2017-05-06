Bonner County deputy shot in the line of duty returns to work

A Bonner County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in January will return to duty on Sunday.

Deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were both critically injured while serving an arrest warrant in Blanchard, Idaho.

Both deputies were shot with a .44 magnum revolver and rushed to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

Deputy Penn was released after a few days, but Deputy Gagnon was hospitalized for a week before he was released.

The Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce that Deputy Gagnon received a full medical release to return to duty. Deputy Gagnon will return to patrolling Bonner County on Sunday, May 7th.

“It’s a miracle and simply incredible that Mike has recovered so quickly from the injuries that he sustained less than four months ago," Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said. "It was in God’s providence that the lives of Deputies Penn and Gagnon were protected and preserved that day of the shooting.”

Deputy Penn is still on medical leave. He is scheduled for more surgeries and physical therapy before his expected return to duty.

“Our office has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support for these two deputies and their families," Sheriff Wheeler said. "We are very blessed to live and serve in such a great community.”