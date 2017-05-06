Deputies find counterfeit money in trespassing suspect's pocket

Deputies in Moses Lake found a counterfeit $100 bill in the pants pocket of a trespassing suspect that they arrested Friday.

A woman called 911 after finding a man inside her home. When she confronted him, the man ran out the back door and into a home across the street.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Mauricio Guerrero-Segoviano of Royal City.

While searching him, they found the counterfeit bill in his pocket.

Guerrero was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of first degree criminal trespassing and possession of counterfeit bills.