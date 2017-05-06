Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport

NEWPORT, Wash. -

A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. 

Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old Lilly Gray and 16-year-old Cody Warner were injured in the crash. Troopers say 17-year-old Michael Warner died at the scene.

Everyone injured in the crash was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. Gray was taken to the hospital by life flight. 

Troopers say none of the passengers in the car were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the dump truck was not injured. 

According to troopers, the cause of the crash was inattention.

They are continuing to investigate the crash. 

