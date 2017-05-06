Joseph John Davis convicted of murdering stepson baby Maliki

Joseph John Davis has been convicted of first degree murder of his former stepson, 17-month-old baby Maliki.

In August of 2016, Coeur d'Alene Police were called to a home on North 5th St. for a 17-month-old boy who was having breathing difficulties and showed signs of head trauma. Baby Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being air-lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Medical personnel determined the baby had severe trauma to his skull and brain.

On scene the day of the incident, officers spoke with Davis who was home alone with Maliki.

Davis told police he had been home alone with the baby for about 20 minutes and claimed he didn't know what caused the injuries.Davis was interviewed by police and later arrested and charged with felony injury to a child.

KHQ spoke with deputies at the Kootenai County Jail Friday evening who say Davis is on his way back to the jail from the courthouse.

Davis faces up to life in prison.

No word at this time when he will be sentenced.