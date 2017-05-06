New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a year

New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a yearPosted: Updated:
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old>>
Fighting back against 'homeless camp on wheels'
SPOKANE, Wash. - These four vehicles have been here for months and local business owners are saying the problem keeps on growing. "It first started with the one vehicle the single van probably back in January and the other three vehicles showed up slowly during the last three months," said Anna Moran. Bikes hanging of the mirrors, trash piled up inside-and-out these cars aren't abandon they're broken down. People are living out of>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
Ben & Jerry's issues recall due to peanut butter ice cream in chocolate fudge packages
KHQ.com - Ben & Jerry's ice cream is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which they say may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup pint slices. Since the peanut butter cup flavor contains the known allergen peanut, and it's not made clear on the outer packaging, the company declared a limited voluntary recall.>>
Pentagon says Navy SEAL was killed in Somalia operation
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon has identified the Navy SEAL who was killed in a military operation in Somalia. The Defense Department says Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab. He is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.>>
New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a year
SEATTLE (AP) - The executive director of Seattle's Harborview Medical Center says the hospital could lose more than $627 million a year starting in 2026 when the full impact of the health care bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives would be realized.>>
Uber to pay $40,000 for unsolicited texts to customers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Attorney General's Office says ride-hailing service Uber has agreed to pay $40,000 and to stop sending unsolicited text messages to customers in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in the state received texts and didn't know how to stop them.>>
Lawyers in torture case seek materials the CIA calls secret
SEATTLE (AP) - Lawyers for two psychologists who developed harsh interrogation methods in the government's war on terror want a judge to allow them to interview two CIA officials and have access to documents the government claims are secret.>>
Child molester who tried have child killed gets 20 years
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A northwest Washington state man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to arrange the killing of a child he molested. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 51-year-old William Sharples Jr. of Sedro-Woolley received the sentence Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court.>>
Joseph John Davis convicted of murdering stepson baby Maliki
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Joseph John Davis has been convicted of first degree murder of his former stepson, 17-month-old baby Maliki. In August of 2016, Coeur d'Alene Police were called to a home on North 5th St. for a 17-month-old boy who was having breathing difficulties and showed signs of head trauma. Baby Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being air-lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Medical>>
Teen killed in crash on SR 2 near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy died after a car and dump truck collided on southbound State Route 2 on Friday afternoon. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driving north on State Route 2 was unable to stop when the school bus in front of them stopped to drop off students. Troopers say 18-year-old Braden Nichols crossed the center line and was hit by the dump truck. Nichols and her two of his passengers, 17-year-old>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 5th.>>
PHOTOS: Salish School of Spokane vandalized by hateful graffiti
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after graffiti was found written on the walls and a whiteboard at the Salish School of Spokane ECEAP Center. In response to the act of vandalism, the school posted pictures of the graffiti to their Facebook page Friday, asking for the community to join in support on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. at the ECEAP Center to perform a cleansing ceremony, paint over the damage, and>>
