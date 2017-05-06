New health bill: Seattle hospital could lose $627M a year

The executive director of Seattle's Harborview Medical Center says the hospital could lose more than $627 million a year starting in 2026 when the full impact of the health care bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives would be realized.



The Seattle Times reports hospital officials said Friday the potential loss would come through a combined reduction in federal revenue and increase in costs of charity and uncompensated care.



Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell joined Paul Hayes at the medical center to talk about the legislation heralded by President Donald Trump as a "big win" on Twitter.



The bulk of the Harborview cuts wouldn't start until 2020, when the GOP bill would reduce the federal reimbursement rate to states for Medicaid spending from 90 to 50 percent.



