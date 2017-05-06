Ben & Jerry's issues recall due to peanut butter ice cream in chocolate fudge packages

Ben & Jerry's ice cream is voluntarily recalling a limited number of boxes of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices, which they say may inadvertently contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup pint slices. Since the peanut butter cup flavor contains the known allergen peanut, and it's not made clear on the outer packaging, the company declared a limited voluntary recall.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices) with UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

The recall is nationwide, but Ben & Jerry's says no other products are affected besides the specific lot of Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices. The company initiated the recall after one customer complaint. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased boxes of the above product with the affected UPC code and date code are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397, which is operational 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall and to request a replacement coupon. A consumer services representative is available between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM EDT.