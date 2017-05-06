Fire forces evacuations in southern Georgia - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire forces evacuations in southern Georgia

FOLKSTON, Ga. -

The entire town of St. George in Georgia's southernmost county is now under a mandatory evacuation order issued after a wildfire in the Okefenokee Swamp began encroaching onto private property.
    
The unincorporated community has about 2,000 people. Saturday's evacuation initially included a sparsely populated rural area of Charleton County from Jim Crawford Loop road south to St. George on the west side of Highway 121.
    
The area, on the Georgia-Florida line, is also under a dense smoke advisory that extends to northern Duval County near the Jacksonville International airport.
    
A temporary shelter has been opened in the gymnasium at the Folkston Elementary School.
    
The wildfire started by lightning April 6 and has since burned more than 150 square miles (389 sq. kilometers) on public lands.

       