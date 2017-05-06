Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

ATLANTA -

Democrats aren't happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks.
    
The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year. Democrats are positioning health care as the issue that will help them regain control of the House.
    
Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are assuring voters that they will take up the issue and write their own bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he isn't setting a deadline for that effort but adds that he doesn't expect any help from Democrats.
    
Democratic fundraising has surged to challenge vulnerable Republicans who backed the plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

