Community rallies behind Salish School after vandalism

Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.

"It's really important that we did this today that we are reclaiming our space we're taking back," Larae Wiley, Executive Director of The Salish School, said.

Using sweet-grass and sage, members of the Salish community cleansed the classroom of any negativity or bad energy where the hateful messages were written. "In our tradition it is important when something bad happens to take care of each other," Wiley added.

Larae was taken aback by the outpouring support from the Spokane community, " I think that this is what this gathering is about. To show that everyone in our community is united that this isn't acceptable."

Larae hopes that her community will continue to grow and thrive and hopes that they, "Don't see this again in our community."

No-Li Brewery will be donating a state-of-the-art security system and that should be installed within the next couple of weeks.