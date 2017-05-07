Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's deathPosted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people showed up at The Salish School in North Spokane to rally behind them after someone broke into the school on Thursday and wrote racist messages on the walls and whiteboard of a classroom. This being the most recent example of casual racism in our community.>>
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A northwest Washington state man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to arrange the killing of a child he molested. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 51-year-old William Sharples Jr. of Sedro-Woolley received the sentence Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is offering praise and congratulations to centrist Emmanuel Macron, who has been elected as France's youngest president ever. Trump describes Macron's victory over far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential runoff as a "big win.">>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a law allowing new state employees to take vacation time within their first six months on the job. The Olympian reported Thursday that the law snaps an old rule that stopped new workers from taking vacation time.>>
DALLAS (AP) - The family of a black 15-year-old is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department. Jordan Edwards' funeral was Saturday, one week after he was shot dead in a vehicle leaving a chaotic house party in Balch Springs.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - House Republicans are already feeling some backlash from American voters resulting from last Thursday's vote. Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho drew sharp criticism and booing at a town hall Friday for his response to an attendee who expressed worry that the House bill would hurt Medicaid recipients.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Six people have been charged with running what officials say was an organized prostitution ring. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says the six advertised their prostitution business on the Backpage.com. Some of the members rented apartments, transported sex workers to various locations and collected money.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday 2017 has come to a close. Thousands of runners and walkers took to the streets of Spokane to participate in the annual tradition. The 41st annual run brought elite runners from all over the world and runners from right here in Spokane. Were you among the thousands of Bloomies to snag a coveted 2017 finisher shirt?>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bloomsday 2017 is here! You can watch KHQ and SWX's coverage all morning long. On KHQ we'll be on from 7-8 a.m. Then our coverage switches over to SWX from 8-10 a.m. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can watch a stream of the finish line on swxrightnow.com and on khq.com>>
PARIS (AP) - French President Francois Hollande says that he has called centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his election victory. Hollande says it shows that the overwhelming majority of voters rallied behind the European Union and openness to the world.>>
