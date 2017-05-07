Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing.

31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. When she came back, she discovered something terrible had happened. Maliki died a few days later in the hospital from severe trauma to his brain.

Maliki's mother, Dacia Cheyney says she felt anxious as she waited for the verdict on Friday night with her family but once she heard what it was, she felt grateful.

"I just cried. I was really happy because I know that now he can't go and hurt anybody else or anybody else's kids," said Cheyney.

In the trial that lasted nine days, Cheyney fought for her little boy, hoping justice would be served. She had to face her ex-husband in the courtroom and tell prosecutors and the defense what happened last August. "It was extremely hard. I don't know quite how to explain that. Being in a room with him…it made it feel like it just started all over again," said Cheyney.

Even though the trial is over and Davis has been convicted, the pain that Cheyney feels without her little boy by her side sits with her. "I think that in the back of my head I thought that maybe after trial was done, and justice was served, then Maliki would come home and so it's kind of almost as worse," said Cheyney.

Cheyney says she will be at Davis' sentencing.

No word yet on when his sentencing will be but he could face life in prison.