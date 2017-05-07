How to optimize your recovery after Bloomsday

Some of you Bloomies might already be feeling sore after the race, but there are some things you can do to lessen the pain for Monday.

Dan Schruth has been running the race since he was about 8 years old. He was stretching afterwards, and says that the best way to avoid the most pain is to really make sure you’ve been running before Bloomsday. But this time around, Dan didn’t have a chance to do that.

“I’m going to be really sore,” he says.

Doctors don't just drink plenty of water. Drink something with electrolytes. Ice your sore spots. Take a warm shower or bath before bed.

Something else they say is ice your sore spots for the first 24 hours after the race. Use something warm on them after that time period because that’s the best way to optimize your recovery.