Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot. Chief Meidl says the man was armed with a knife and initial information indicates that the man said something about going after neighbors in the area.

The responding officers were able to stop the man, and attempted to tase him, but were unsuccessful. Afterward, police shot the man, and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Chief Meidl says the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team will continue to investigate the shooting and were interviewing witnesses Sunday night.

No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.