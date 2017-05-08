Coach's agrees to spend $2.4B to buy Kate Spade - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coach's agrees to spend $2.4B to buy Kate Spade

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers.
    
Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials."
    
Coach will pay $18.50 per share of Kate Spade & Company. That's a 9 percent premium to its Friday closing price of $16.97.
    
The boards of both New York companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the third quarter.
    
Kate Spade's stock surged more than 8 percent before the opening bell.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

    Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:28:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

    Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:13:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

    >>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coach's agrees to spend $2.4B to buy Kate Spade

    Coach's agrees to spend $2.4B to buy Kate Spade

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-05-08 14:24:34 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers. Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials."

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers. Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials."

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

    Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:13:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

    >>

  • How to optimize your recovery after Bloomsday

    How to optimize your recovery after Bloomsday

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:33:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some of you Bloomies might already be feeling sore after the race, but there are some things you can do to lessen the pain for Monday. Dan Schruth has been running the race since he was about 8 years old. He was stretching afterwards, and says that the best way to avoid the most pain is to really make sure you’ve been running before Bloomsday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some of you Bloomies might already be feeling sore after the race, but there are some things you can do to lessen the pain for Monday. Dan Schruth has been running the race since he was about 8 years old. He was stretching afterwards, and says that the best way to avoid the most pain is to really make sure you’ve been running before Bloomsday.

    >>
    •   