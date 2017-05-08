Seattle climber dies after fall on Mount Hood - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seattle climber dies after fall on Mount Hood

Posted: Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old Seattle climber has died in a 600-foot fall on Mount Hood.
    
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the man suffered severe injuries after sliding down steep terrain Sunday morning. The climber was flown to a Portland-area hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.
    
The climber was in the Hogsback area near the summit of the mountain when he fell.
    
Mount Hood is Oregon's tallest peak. The summit at 11,240 feet (3.4 kilometers) attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year, many of whom make the ascent between April and June.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

    Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:28:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    >>

  • Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

    Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:13:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

    >>

  • Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station

    Saturday, May 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-07 03:02:01 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this.  "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check

    Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:38:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.

    >>

  • Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious

    Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:56:47 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

    >>

  • Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:49:31 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>
    •   