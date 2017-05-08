Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Flathead County Sheriff's Office say Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

Flannigan is described as a male 6’ tall, 190 lbs, light brown shaved hair, with blue eyes. Detectives from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the details of Flannigan’s disappearance, which are considered suspicious. Search and Rescue members are checking the area surrounding the crash site for any leads or evidence.

This case remains under active investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.