Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. -

Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit.

25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned. Her vehicle was found by relatives at the Bear Creek trail head near Essex, and a ground and air search was started. 

A full scale search was initiated Saturday, throughout the weekend, and continues today. North Valley Search and Rescue, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Air Rescue and personnel from neighboring Glacier National Park are involved in the search. 

Crews searching for her say while they haven't found her, they have found grizzly bear tracks over human tracks, specifically of a sow and two cubs. The Bear Creek area is thick with grizzlies this time of year, all coming out of their dens with cubs. 

Connelly was possibly wearing baggy pants and an unknown color hoody. She is 5'5" about 120 pounds and was hiking with her dog, "Mogie" who is medium sized, tan and white dog. 

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.

