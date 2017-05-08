Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check

Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane.

Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.

While officers were at the welfare check on N. Whitehouse, a dark-colored SUV stopped at the intersection of Princeton and Whitehouse. Spokane Police say a man, later identified as 21-year-old Clayton Williams, opened the rear passenger door, pointed a gun at the officers on the welfare check and tried to fire at least four times, however the gun malfunctioned.

Officers were able to get the SUV stopped and took Williams into custody without further incident.

Officers spoke to the driver, who said she was Williams' girlfriend. She claims Williams forced her into the SUV at gunpoint and she drove towards the officers on Whitehouse for help, and that's when Williams tried to fire on the officers.

Williams was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Kidnapping Domestic Violence, 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Attempted Drive-By Shooting.