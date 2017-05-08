Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check

Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare checkPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check
Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.>>
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Some info about wolf attacks will be exempt under new law
Some info about wolf attacks will be exempt under new law
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A new state law will exempt from public disclosure personal information about people who report or respond to wolf attacks in Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1465 into law Monday. The legislation prevents the release of information of people who report wolf attacks as well as those who participate in state programs aimed at preventing wolf attacks.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A new state law will exempt from public disclosure personal information about people who report or respond to wolf attacks in Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1465 into law Monday. The legislation prevents the release of information of people who report wolf attacks as well as those who participate in state programs aimed at preventing wolf attacks.>>
Seattle climber dies after fall on Mount Hood
Seattle climber dies after fall on Mount Hood
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old Seattle climber has died in a 600-foot fall on Mount Hood. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the man suffered severe injuries after sliding down steep terrain Sunday morning. The climber was flown to a Portland-area hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.The climber was in the Hogsback area near the summit of the mountain when he fell.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old Seattle climber has died in a 600-foot fall on Mount Hood. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the man suffered severe injuries after sliding down steep terrain Sunday morning. The climber was flown to a Portland-area hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.The climber was in the Hogsback area near the summit of the mountain when he fell.>>
6 accused of running prostitution ring
6 accused of running prostitution ring
SEATTLE (AP) - Six people have been charged with running what officials say was an organized prostitution ring. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says the six advertised their prostitution business on the Backpage.com. Some of the members rented apartments, transported sex workers to various locations and collected money.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Six people have been charged with running what officials say was an organized prostitution ring. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says the six advertised their prostitution business on the Backpage.com. Some of the members rented apartments, transported sex workers to various locations and collected money.>>
Coach's agrees to spend $2.4B to buy Kate Spade
Coach's agrees to spend $2.4B to buy Kate Spade
NEW YORK (AP) - Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers. Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials.">>
NEW YORK (AP) - Coach will spend $2.4 billion for Kate Spade, tying together two premier brands in the luxury goods sector that have fought to snare younger shoppers. Noting that crucial demographic, Coach Inc. CEO Victor Luis said in a company release Monday that Kate Spade has a "strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials.">>
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
How to optimize your recovery after Bloomsday
How to optimize your recovery after Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some of you Bloomies might already be feeling sore after the race, but there are some things you can do to lessen the pain for Monday. Dan Schruth has been running the race since he was about 8 years old. He was stretching afterwards, and says that the best way to avoid the most pain is to really make sure you’ve been running before Bloomsday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some of you Bloomies might already be feeling sore after the race, but there are some things you can do to lessen the pain for Monday. Dan Schruth has been running the race since he was about 8 years old. He was stretching afterwards, and says that the best way to avoid the most pain is to really make sure you’ve been running before Bloomsday.>>
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>